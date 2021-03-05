BURLINGTON (CBS) – Burlington Police want residents to make sure they’re locking their cars after more than 30 break-ins were reported this week.
Investigators believe they all happened on Wednesday, March 3, between 1 and 4 a.m. on Marion, Meadowvale, and Mohawk Roads, Paulson and Algonquin Drives, and Carey and Pathwoods Avenues.
In every single case, the cars that were broken into were unlocked. Sunglasses, jackets, gift cards and loose change were stolen.
"No community is immune from this type of criminal activity, but the easiest thing residents can do to prevent this kind of crime is simply to lock their doors and secure their belongings by removing them from inside their vehicles," Burlington Police Chief Michael Kent said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police at 781-272-1212.