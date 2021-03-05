BOSTON (CBS) – Two people were hurt when a car slammed into the front of a house in Boston and the homeowner said it’s the sixth time that’s happened.

Pauline Glynn said she and a friend were watching TV in her home on Poplar Street late Thursday night when she heard a “terrible noise.” A car hit her neighbor’s car and then crashed into her front door, just two feet from her head.

“I heard the crash and the whole front exploded, it just took off the whole front of the house, glass went flying everywhere,” Glynn told reporters Friday morning. “The whole house is open and the car is in there spinning the wheels.”

Glynn and her friend were not hurt. She said they were both “very lucky.”

The fire department said the two people in the car were taken to the hospital, but there is no word yet on their conditions. It’s not known what caused the crash.

“Everything got thrown all over the place. Glass all over the place,” Glynn said. “The front door’s gone. Now I don’t have to paint it this spring.”

But she does have to find a new place to stay until the house can be repaired.

Glynn said two cars hit the home when her parents owned it years ago and four more have crashed there since she’s owned it.

“It’s like a raceway,” she said of the street. “I would like the city to do something.”

But she has no plans to leave.

“I’ve been here my whole life, I’m not going nowhere.”