BILLERICA (CBS) – The Billerica High School football team is so excited to kick off their season which was postponed in 2020 due the pandemic. “It’s good to get some season in because we were expecting not to have a season at all,” senior captain Jakob Oliver said.

The pads are on and laces are tied. The one big thing missing in their game plan yet to tackle is an opponent to play for their home opener next week. “Now we just need someone to play,” head coach Duane Sigsbury said.

Right now, they have no one lined up, so the school took social media to find an opponent to play. The Merrimack Valley Conference has 11 teams which means there’s always one team out every week.

“Ours happens to be week one so we posted games wanted on MIAA website and social media and emailed ADs anyone interested in playing,” Billerica Athletic Director John Magliozzi said.

The team already has a shortened season. They don’t want their kids to miss out on a single opportunity, but COVID-19 is making it very challenging to play someone outside their conference.

But with a brand-new field and a new stadium, these players are fired up. “It’s such a good feeling to have your senior year with a brand-new facility. I know it’s tough with COVID so not many people can watch us but at least I get to play on this field,” Oliver said.