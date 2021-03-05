BILLERICA (CBS) – The Billerica High School football team is so excited to kick off their season which was postponed in 2020 due the pandemic. “It’s good to get some season in because we were expecting not to have a season at all,” senior captain Jakob Oliver said.
The pads are on and laces are tied. The one big thing missing in their game plan yet to tackle is an opponent to play for their home opener next week. “Now we just need someone to play,” head coach Duane Sigsbury said.READ MORE: Health Officials Stress Importance Of Continued COVID Testing
Right now, they have no one lined up, so the school took social media to find an opponent to play. The Merrimack Valley Conference has 11 teams which means there’s always one team out every week.
“Ours happens to be week one so we posted games wanted on MIAA website and social media and emailed ADs anyone interested in playing,” Billerica Athletic Director John Magliozzi said.
Billerica Football has week 1 March 12th or 13th open for a game. Happy to host at our new facility but willing to travel! pic.twitter.com/zpW5G5FC31READ MORE: Three Construction Accidents In Two Weeks Have Workplace Safety Advocates Alarmed
— BMHS Athletics (@BMHS_Athletics) March 5, 2021
The team already has a shortened season. They don’t want their kids to miss out on a single opportunity, but COVID-19 is making it very challenging to play someone outside their conference.MORE NEWS: Bridgewater State University Using Robots To Deliver Food To Students
But with a brand-new field and a new stadium, these players are fired up. “It’s such a good feeling to have your senior year with a brand-new facility. I know it’s tough with COVID so not many people can watch us but at least I get to play on this field,” Oliver said.