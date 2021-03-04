BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to tour a vaccination site for seniors and provide an update in Lawrence Thursday afternoon on the COVID vaccine in Massachusetts.
You can watch it live at 2 p.m. on CBSN Boston in the video above.
Baker will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Sec. of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez and Greater Lawrence Family Health Center President & CEO John Silva for the tour of St. Patrick’s Church Parish Center.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.