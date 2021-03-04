(CBS) – ViacomCBS’ on-demand streaming service, CBS All Access, has undergone a makeover, officially re-launching Thursday as Paramount+. The streaming service features live new and sports, original shows, movies, and your favorite programming from ViacomCBS channels like Nickelodeon and Comedy Central.

For starters, Paramount+ features content from the full ViacomCBS family of properties including CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, BET and Comedy Central. Many classic shows are available on-demand like Survivor, Spongebob Squarepants and The Jersey Shore. Meanwhile, new entries include series from the popular cartoon Avatar: The Last Airbender universe, The Real World Homecoming: New York, the Frasier revival starring Kelsey Grammer, as well as new original series. Current CBS All Access original programs like The Good Fight and Star Trek: Discovery also made the leap over to their new home on Paramount+.

Many future Paramount movie releases will be available on-demand through Paramount+ just 30 to 45 days following their theatrical release, with others making their way to digital after 90 days. Upcoming releases set to join the Paramount+ library 45 days after debut will include A Quiet Place 2, the forthcoming Paw Patrol movie and Mission Impossible 7. Paramount+ won’t just be a home for theatrical releases however as several major franchises will also have platform exclusive movies on the way including Comedy Central’s Workaholics and MTV’s Beavis And Butt-Head.

Much like CBS All Access, Paramount+ will continue to offer live news and sports including major events like the GRAMMYs, PGA Championship and 60Minutes+, a new version of the classic number one news program. In total, Paramount+ will offer over 20,000 movies and episodes from some of the most iconic brands in entertainment, guaranteed to have something for everyone.

Pricing for Paramount+ consists of two different tiers. The ad-supported version will be available for $5.99 a month or $59.99 annually, with a premium commercial-free experience at $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

Existing CBS All Access subscribers should see their app automatically update to Paramount+.