BOSTON (CBS) – The number of communities in Massachusetts considered high risk for coronavirus infections has decreased for the seventh week in a row. As of Thursday, the number of towns in the high-risk red category is 19, down from 28 last week.
State health officials categorize cities and towns as red, green, yellow or grey based on the daily rate of Covid-19 cases.

As of Thursday, the following communities are considered high risk:
Blackstone, Chicopee, Clinton, Fall River, Freetown, Hadley, Haverhill, Lawrence, Ludlow, Lynn, Methuen, New Bedford, Peabody, Plainville, Springfield, Sterling, Sutton, West Bridgewater, Weymouth.