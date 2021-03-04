BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Ovechkin engaged in some targeted stickwork on Wednesday night. And now he’ll have to pay up.
The NHL announced Thursday that the Capitals captain has been fined $5,000 for his spear of Trent Frederic in Wednesday night’s game in Boston. The $5,000 fine is the maximum amount allowed under the CBA.READ MORE: Wait For COVID Vaccine Appointments Could Take A Month For Those Eligible
Washington’s Alex Ovechkin has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Spearing Boston’s Trent Frederic.
— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 4, 2021
The incident took place late in the third period. With the score tied 1-1, Frederic delivered a couple of cross-checks to Ovechkin’s arm. Ovechkin responded by lifting his stick directly to the groin of Frederic, sending the young Bruins forward down to the ice in a heap.
Ovechkin was sent to the penalty box for slashing, was Frederic was likewise penalized for cross-checking.
Ovechkin was getting tired of Frederic clearly pic.twitter.com/5v0gDidixkREAD MORE: Education Commissioner To Request Authority To Start Winding Down Remote, Hybrid Learning In Schools
— ᑎIᑕK ᗩᔕᕼOOᕼ 🤧 (@NickAshooh) March 4, 2021
Earlier in the game, Frederic dropped his gloves to fight Ovechkin, but the veteran star opted to not engage.
MORE NEWS: Boxford Rescuers, Good Samaritans Team Up To Save Deer That Fell Through Ice
Ovechkin wasn't fighting Trent Frederic 😂 pic.twitter.com/deq2rA3kgj
— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 4, 2021
The Bruins and Capitals face off again on Friday night in Boston.