BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Ovechkin engaged in some targeted stickwork on Wednesday night. And now he’ll have to pay up.

The NHL announced Thursday that the Capitals captain has been fined $5,000 for his spear of Trent Frederic in Wednesday night’s game in Boston. The $5,000 fine is the maximum amount allowed under the CBA.

The incident took place late in the third period. With the score tied 1-1, Frederic delivered a couple of cross-checks to Ovechkin’s arm. Ovechkin responded by lifting his stick directly to the groin of Frederic, sending the young Bruins forward down to the ice in a heap.

Ovechkin was sent to the penalty box for slashing, was Frederic was likewise penalized for cross-checking.

Earlier in the game, Frederic dropped his gloves to fight Ovechkin, but the veteran star opted to not engage.

The Bruins and Capitals face off again on Friday night in Boston.