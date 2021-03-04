BOSTON (CBS) – Tufts Medical Center issues its first doses of the single shot Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine during a clinic Thursday morning.
Johnson & Johnson, which received emergency authorization over the weekend, began shipping four million doses around the country this week. The company plans to have 20 million more made by the end of March and 100 million by the end of June.READ MORE: Watch Live @ 2: Gov. Baker On COVID Vaccines In Massachusetts
Gov. Charlie Baker said the state was only expecting a modest shipment this week, then a pause until the end of the month while Johnson & Johnson ramps up production.
Mary Chin, Chief Executive Officer of the Asian American Civic Association, just received the first Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Tufts Medical Center's vaccine clinic. @wbz pic.twitter.com/nTczB9k3LW
— Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) March 4, 2021READ MORE: Limited Amount Of New First Dose COVID Vaccine Appointments Go Fast
Tufts received about 2,000 Johnson & Johnson doses Tuesday morning. The hospital began administering them Thursday morning.
Mary Chin, the chief executive officer of the Asian American Civic Association, was the first to receive her shot.MORE NEWS: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.