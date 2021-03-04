WORCESTER (CBS) — The only coronavirus field hospital left in Massachusetts is set to close. The DCU Center Field Hospital in Worcester, run by UMass Memorial Health Care, aims to wind down operations over the next few weeks.
"Since we are witnessing a drop in the daily census and decreased COVID hospitalizations across the state, we plan to cease clinical operations by mid-March with planned decommission in mid-April if trends continue," UMass Memorial Health Care spokesman Tony Berry said.
The field hospital has cared for nearly 650 patients in the last three months and served “as a relief valve for hospitals” during the surge in coronavirus cases around the holidays, Berry said.
Gov. Charlie Baker said in February that the DCU Center field hospital has "been a tremendous asset to people in central Mass."
The only other state field hospital that was open in 2021, located in Lowell, closed down last month.
There are currently 755 people hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness in the state.