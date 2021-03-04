BOSTON (CBS) – A total of just 12,000 new first dose appointments for mass vaccinations sites in Massachusetts were made available Thursday morning and they went fast. Last week, about 50,000 new first dose appointments were available.

The state announced Wednesday that fewer first dose appointments were being posted at mass vaccination sites in order to get more people their second dose. Governor Charlie Baker said more than 45,000 second dose appointments have already been scheduled.

Due to limited federal supply and a large number of previously scheduled second-dose appointments, first dose appointments are no longer available today for Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium, or the Reggie Lewis Center. Please check other locations for availability. — Mass.gov (@MassGov) March 4, 2021

Massachusetts expects to receive about 150,000 first doses of vaccine per week until the end of March, when supply is expected to increase.

New appointments at the seven mass vaccination sites are made available every Thursday.

Next week, teachers and school staff will be allowed to book appointments at all sites in Massachusetts, adding about 400,000 people to the current group of eligible residents. Because the vaccine supply is limited, the governor’s office estimates it could take a month for everyone to secure their first dose appointment.

CVS has already added teachers to its eligibility list because it’s part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. If you’re eligible, you can sign up for an appointment at a pharmacy. They are booking up fast, but the website will take you to a waiting room page and, in some cases, it will let you in after a wait of about 15 minutes.

This was the screen that popped up when someone who’s eligible went to schedule an appointment @cvspharmacy @wbz https://t.co/gEggVKnwPt pic.twitter.com/IPgjLdAnjd — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) March 4, 2021

Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment, or call the hotline at 211.