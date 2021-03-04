BOSTON (CBS) – A COVID-19 side effect that sidelined a key member of the Boston Red Sox for months was the focus of a new study.
Medical experts from the NBA, NFL and NHL worked together and looked at heart inflammation in athletes who had coronavirus. They found heart inflammation following COVID is not common and most athletes diagnosed with the condition can eventually return.
Eduardo Rodriguez was one of those uncommon cases. In July the Red Sox pitcher tested positive for COVID-19. After a few weeks, he joined the team – but soon had to be shut down suffering from myocarditis. He's now back with the team for spring training in Florida, but after a long recovery.
The study looked at nearly 800 athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 before October. None became severely ill, but nearly four percent had abnormal heart tests.
Once the athletes recovered from the virus, another exam was done. Only five still showed signs of inflammation. They sat out for about three months and returned to their games without any other problems.
What researchers don’t know is the long-term effects. The players who were diagnosed with myocarditis will continue to be monitored with MRIs.