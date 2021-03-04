BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,410 new confirmed COVID cases and 42 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 554,630 while the total number of deaths is 15,967
There were 102,362 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.75%.
There are 741 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday, which is a decrease of 14 since Wednesday. There are 168 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 27,763 active cases in Massachusetts.