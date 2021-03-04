BOXFORD (CBS) – Boxford firefighters, police and Good Samaritans came to the rescue when a deer fell through the ice and plunged into frigid water.
Wednesday morning, a resident who lives near Lockwood Forest called firefighters after witnessing a young deer crash through the ice.
Firefighters praised police, the resident who called them, and other bystanders who combined to save the deer.
A man who was walking in the area offered his dog's collar. The collar was placed around the deer's neck, and firefighter David Blake pulled her out of the water.
The deer spent a few hours warming up, then ran off into the woods.