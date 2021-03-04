BOSTON (CBS) – There will be summer fun at the Boston Children’s Museum this year. The museum has announced the launch of “Explore It Summer Camp”, a new camp that will provide week-long, in-person experiences for young kids this summer.
Through the camp, children ages five through seven will engage in hands-on STEAM activities, including making mud sculptures, making their own keychains, and cycling through a human car. Kids will also be able to play games outside and visit the park next to the museum.
Weekly sessions will be made available throughout the month of July, and the camp will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first session will begin on July 5.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for campers and staff.
Registration opens Saturday, March 6. To register and learn more about the camp, visit exploreitsummercamp.bostonchildrensmuseum.org