BELMONT (CBS) – A truck driver was killed in a rollover crash in Belmont early Thursday morning.
It happened at the intersection of Common Street and Dunbarton Road at 2:50 a.m.READ MORE: Watch Live @ 2: Gov. Baker On COVID Vaccines In Massachusetts
The box truck was fully loaded with produce when authorities say the driver lost control and the truck rolled over.READ MORE: First Single-Shot Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccines Administered At Tufts Medical Center
When rescuers went to pull him out of the cab, they found him dead. His name has not been released. Police said he was 45 years old.MORE NEWS: Limited Amount Of New First Dose COVID Vaccine Appointments Go Fast
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.