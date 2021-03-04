ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Like many districts, Attleboro schools have been hybrid for a few months and some parents like Jessica Grigoriadis say it’s time to get the students back including her son. “The motivation isn’t there for school,” she said. “He’s not getting the social aspect which is so important in my opinion.”

On Friday, state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley will ask for the authority to phase out hybrid and remote learning and start a phased-in return to all in-person learning in early April, which Attleboro Superintendent David Sawyer supports, but comes with many logistical challenges.

“Attleboro certainly has large class sizes which make distancing challenging even at a three foot minimum,” said Sawyer.

It will be a pivot for schools looking for guidance from the state if approval is granted. But the head of the Attleboro Education Association Joseph Amaral believes it’s a rush. “Part of the plan included waiting for all teachers to be vaccinated. What seems like an arbitrary date of April 5 doesn’t allow the thoughtful approach that would have occurred,” said Amaral.

Superintendent Sawyer says even lunch will be a challenge as students have to remove their masks to eat and overflow space will have to be found to accommodate everyone. “What we were told in the fall is that the high school is not set up to accommodate for that. I’m kind of leery of it, it makes me nervous,” said parent Karen Barrows.

Commissioner Riley tells the state board of elementary and secondary education, “We have seen significant improvement in our COVID-19 health metrics, nearly half of our schools now have testing available for students and staff, and the vaccine rollout is in process.”

School districts can petition to stay remote, but if the board approves, it could be like starting a new school year in the spring.