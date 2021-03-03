BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has won the Super Bowl a few times in his life. Seven, in fact. But he never quite celebrated the way he did after his most recent championship.

After winning his first title with the Buccaneers in his first NFL season ever away from the Patriots, Brady had himself a good time during the team’s victory “boat parade” through the waters of Tampa. Video of him seemingly being held up by his backup QB went viral, as did footage of him hurling the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another across the water.

It’s a bit out of the ordinary for Brady to party so hard. And on Tuesday night, he was asked on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” about those antics.

“I don’t remember that quite as well,” Brady said with a laugh. “OK, first of all, I was not thinking at that moment. There was not a thought. It was, ‘this seems like really fun to do.’ Not to mention, when you get your hands on one of those trophies, there are a lot of really sharp edges on the bottom, where the stand is. Obviously the ball is what it is. And then I found out later, that had that been an incomplete pass, that would’ve went down like 80 feet. So I am so happy to Cam [Brate].”

Corden also asked Brady who it was on the video of the Lombardi Trophy toss screaming “No!” before Brady let it rip.

“Oh, that’s my little 8-year-old daughter. ‘Daddy, nooooo!’ And who could imagine that an 8-year-old girl would have the most sense of anybody in that whole area at the time? Like, she’s the voice of reason. I mean, go figure,” Brady said. “So it was really cute.”

As for the stumbling walk back onto the mainland, Brady was asked if it was a case of sea legs or perhaps a case of having one too many sips of tequila.

“Oh man. I think a little of both. A little of both. It was definitely a moment of celebration,” Brady said. “I’m happy I’m on land at that point, absolutely. Happy I’m being surrounded by my fellow quarterback Griff, in the right place at the right time. Who could have a friend better than that? Just making sure I was so comfortable walking off the boat like that.”