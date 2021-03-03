CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said the state will not move teachers up in its COVID vaccination plan, but remains “on track” to get shots for educators by the end of the month.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden issued a directive for retail pharmacies across the country to give teachers access to the vaccine. The president wants states to prioritize vaccinating teachers and school staff by the end of March.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that teachers and school staff can sign up for their vaccine starting March 11.
Sununu, however, said the state will not move educators up and they will instead be eligible in the upcoming weeks as initially planned.
"New Hampshire is already on track to vaccinate teachers this month, but let's remember that our most vulnerable must come first," Sununu said in a statement. "The sooner the federal government increases our supply, the faster we can ensure those most at risk are safe and be in a position to move onto teachers. The CDC has said schools can reopen safely now regardless of vaccinations and that must be our priority."
New Hampshire is currently in Phase 1b of its vaccination plan. Educators are the next group available at the start of Phase 2.