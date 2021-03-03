CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Kyle Rudolph, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Kyle Rudolph was released by the Vikings on Tuesday, ending his 10-year tenure in Minnesota.

Now that it’s time to look for a new place to work, the Patriots are apparently a consideration for the veteran tight end.

READ MORE: Shaw 54th Regiment Black Soldiers Memorial Back In Boston After $3 Million Restoration

NESN’s Doug Kyed reported that Rudolph “would be interested” in signing with the Patriots.

For that to happen, of course, the Patriots would have to make an offer. Given their depth chart at tight end, they’ll likely at least inquire on Rudolph to gauge his market.

Rudolph, 31, certainly dipped with his production in 2020. In 12 games, he caught 28 passes for 334 yards with one touchdown. He had averaged 58 receptions for 574 yards and six touchdowns per season over the previous five years.

MORE NEWS: 'Most Vulnerable Must Come First': Biden Directive Won't Move NH Teachers Up In COVID Vaccine Plan

The Patriots currently employ Matt LaCosse, Ryan Izzo, Devin Asiasi, and Dalton Keene at tight end, after spending a pair of third-round picks on the latter two players in last year’s draft. LaCosse opted out of the season, while Asiasi and Keene combined to catch five passes for 55 yards and one touchdown. Izzo caught 13 passes for 199 yards.