STURBRIDGE (CBS) — A living history museum in Central Massachusetts has received a $5 million bequest. Old Stubridge Village said it’s the largest gift in the museum’s history.
The donation came from the estate of longtime benefactor Helen (Susie) Titus, who died last year after a short illness.READ MORE: 2 Construction Workers Seriously Injured After Stairwell Collapse At Cambridge Parking Garage
“The gift will ensure living history continues at Old Sturbridge Village in the future, and address capital needs on the campus, including the preservation of historic buildings and landscape,” the museum said in a statement.
Old Sturbridge Village is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. It is one of the oldest and largest living history museums in the United States, documenting New England life between 1790 and 1840.READ MORE: CVS Lists Teachers As Eligible For COVID Vaccine Appointments In Massachusetts
During the pandemic, most buildings have been closed while costumed historians give demonstrations and talks outside.
The museum attracts about 250,000 visitors every year.MORE NEWS: Shaw 54th Regiment Black Soldiers Memorial Back In Boston After $3 Million Restoration