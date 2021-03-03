BOSTON (CBS) — It will be more difficult to find an appointment for a first dose COVID vaccine in Massachusetts next week. The state announced fewer first dose appointments will be made available at mass vaccination sites in order to get more people their second dose.
"The number of new appointments (first dose appointments) is less than previous weeks due to the volume of second dose appointments," the Baker administration said in a statement. "As more individuals have received a first vaccine dose across the Commonwealth, there is a greater need to book second appointments, so the mass vaccination sites have fewer first dose appointments available on a weekly basis."
A total of 12,000 new first dose appointments for mass vaccinations sites will be made available on Thursday. Last week, the state made about 50,000 new first dose appointments available.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that teachers and school staff will be eligible to book appointments at all sites in Massachusetts starting March 11. But he said it remains critical for federal supply of vaccines to increase in order to get through the number of people now eligible.
“If we are patient, everyone who wants one will eventually get one,” Baker said.
Massachusetts expects to receive about 150,000 first doses per week until the end of March, when supply is expected to increase.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you're eligible and to book an appointment, or call the hotline at 211.