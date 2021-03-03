BOSTON (CBS) – For the first time, the number of people vaccinated in Massachusetts has surpassed the number of coronavirus cases reported during the pandemic. Combine that with three vaccines and there is hope that we are turning a corner in the pandemic.

“I want to see my grandkids again and get back to living life a little bit normal,” Paul Zackular told WBZ-TV.

Massachusetts will soon have its third COVID-19 vaccine to offer people following Johnson and Johnson’s approval. A shipment of 2,000 doses arrived Tuesday at Tufts Medical Center and Boston Medical Center also got its J&J vaccines. Both hospitals plan to distribute the shots later this week.

“We’re ready to start giving this vaccine out to our community,” said Tufts Medical Center Dr. Gabriela Andujar Vazquez.

The new vaccine arrives are coronavirus cases continue to drop.

“Cautious optimism is the right approach. I want to emphasize both those words, cautious because we can’t let our guard down,” Brigham and Women’s Hospital Dr. Paul Sax told WBZ.

He says there is no single reason why COVID-19 cases are dropping in the state and country.

“So if you rely too much on any single reason it could actually backfire and things could ramp back up.”

Instead, he says a combination of things are leading to dropping numbers. They include wearing masks, practicing social distancing, the vaccine rollout and the virus’ behavior.

“Very much like the flu you could get a peak of COVID-19 early in a winter then it goes down later in the winter and it wouldn’t be surprising if that’s playing a role too,” said Dr. Sax.

He added that even if you have been vaccinated you should continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing.