By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — There’s an old adage that says sometimes, the truth is stranger than fiction. This story certainly qualifies.

It’s not a new story, per se, but it’s sure to be the first time hearing about it for most people.

It involves Terry Bradshaw, back in his playing days for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He needed to undergo elbow surgery in March of 1983, but he didn’t want to draw attention to himself. So, upon checking in to the hospital, the four-time Super Bowl champion assumed a pseudonym.

That fake name? It was Tom Brady.

A tweet from “Quirky Research” spread that hard-to-believe story on Wednesday, sharing a newspaper article from the time.

On this date in 1983, the winningest quarterback in Super Bowl history checked into a Louisiana hospital using an assumed name. pic.twitter.com/Yr3ujc0fHC — Quirky Research (@QuirkyResearch) March 3, 2021

That story is also archived on UPI.com.

“[Bradshaw] was admitted to Doctor’s Hospital on March 3 under the name Thomas Brady,” the report stated. “Bradshaw, who owns a farm south of Shreveport [La.], was operated on the same day and left the hospital March 5.

Hospital administrator Charles Boyd explained the alias in that story.

“Many times we have to admit people under an assumed name or under no name to keep the press and the fans away,” Boyd said.

Of course, exactly 38 years ago on this date, when Bradshaw was checking into the hospital, the Tom Brady that we know today was merely 5 years old, still buzzing from being in attendance for “The Catch” a year earlier. (Or he had no recollection of being in attendance for that famous connection between Joe Montana and Dwight Clark, as tiny tikes tend to get a little fuzzy on the play-by-play details of sporting events.)

In the years since, the real Brady has gone on to improbably become the greatest quarterback of all time, passing both Montana and Bradshaw in Super Bowl wins and continuing on to an unprecedented stratosphere.

Even more coincidentally, Bradshaw was on hand as the presenter on stage to congratulate Brady for winning his fifth Super Bowl.

Suffice it to say, had you told this story to the fake Tom Brady in 1983, he never would have believed it. Bradshaw and the hospital could have made up any fake name they wanted to concoct, but they instead happened to go with Tom Brady, the only quarterback to ever win more Super Bowls than Bradshaw himself. As wild stories go, that one ranks among the wildest.