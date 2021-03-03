ANDOVER (CBS) – The search for a Covid19 vaccination appointment is a long and stressful process for many.

“It’s very competitive, and if you get an appointment, it’s the luck of the draw,” said Sam Medeiros.

Adding about 400,000 educators to the eligibility list next week could make finding that appointment even harder.

“There is a fixed supply, so naturally there will, unfortunately, be competition for doses,” said Boston Medical Center Dr. Cassandra Pierre. Pierre supports teachers getting moved up on the list, but wants to make sure others don’t get left behind. “With the fixed doses, I am concerned that higher-risk people might have a little bit more work to do to find a vaccine dose.”

People who gave up navigating the state’s vaccination website had luck getting their shot at a local site in Andover.

“For me, it feels incredible. I have two comorbidities,” said Margaret Sullivan.

Andover held its last vaccination clinic Wednesday for first doses at the high school.

“We’re disappointed that we’ve been pushed out of this,” said Andover Health Director Tom Carbone.

The town can’t schedule any more appointments for residents now that the state shifted doses to regional collaboratives and mass vaccination sites. Carbone is worried the process is getting harder for older residents.

“The younger people are certainly computer savvy and can get online and be able to make those appointments,” he said.

Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.