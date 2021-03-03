BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,553 new confirmed COVID cases and 66 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 553,220 while the total number of deaths is 15,925.
There were 102,052 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.82%.
There are 755 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday, which is a decrease of 20 since Tuesday. There are 173 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 28,550 active cases in Massachusetts.