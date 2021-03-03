BOSTON (CBS) – A crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod helped rescue 31 fishermen from a disabled, Canadian fishing vessel Tuesday night.
The vessel, Atlantic Destiny, was over 130 miles south of Halifax, Nova Scotia, when it became disabled. There was a fire on board and the 143-foot fishing boat began taking on water.
Additional Imagery of the FV Atlantic Destiny last night. pic.twitter.com/ISTmpCHBCr
— HfxJRCC_CCCOS (@hfxjrcc) March 3, 2021
The Coast Guard air station launched a HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing crew and two MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews to assist the Canadian Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Air Force with the rescue.
The Coast Guard Jayhawk crews hoisted 21 fishermen between the two helicopters. The fishing crew were taken to Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, for medical assessment.
“We have a strong connection with our Canadian partners,” said Capt. Wes Hester, the 1st Coast Guard District chief of response. “We conduct joint training every year with our partners in Greenwood, and our crew’s consistent training, coordinated responses, and international partnership saved 31 lives yesterday.”