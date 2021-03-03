BOSTON (CBS) – Boston may be transitioning away from the mass COVID vaccination site at Fenway Park.
Opening day for the Red Sox is April 1 and a limited number of fans will be allowed at games with a capacity restriction of 12-percent.
"Fenway has been a great site for many people but we all know that baseball is coming back and so with baseball coming back there are some questions about their ability to operate there which I know they are trying to work through. So I do think there will be another site that transitions from Fenway," said Marty Martinez, the city's Chief of Health and Human Services.
He spoke at a virtual meeting Tuesday about Boston’s vaccination plans.
Martinez said the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury is rapidly scaling up vaccines to become a mass vaccination site.
The city is also looking to open other sites, including mobile clinics, but details are still being worked out.