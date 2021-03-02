WEATHER ALERT:Subzero Wind Chills Tuesday
CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Salvation Army

BOSTON (CBS) – The Salvation Army saw a surprising spike in donations over the holidays despite the pandemic.

It raised more than $557 million in 2020, an increase of 27-percent from the year before.

READ MORE: Strong Winds Cause Scaffolding Collapse In Roxbury

The non-profit feared it would face a potential $60 million deficit because people had less disposable income and there were fewer red kettles out at stores.

READ MORE: Thousands Lose Power As Strong Winds Spread Damage Across Several Towns

The Salvation Army said donors increased giving through online and mail-in contributions.

The money will help provide food, shelter, and social services to more than 30 million Americans this year.

MORE NEWS: LOOK: Tufts Medical Center Receives Its First Shipment Of Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccines

If you’d like to donate, visit salvationarmyusa.org

CBSBoston.com Staff