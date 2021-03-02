BOSTON (CBS) – The Salvation Army saw a surprising spike in donations over the holidays despite the pandemic.
It raised more than $557 million in 2020, an increase of 27-percent from the year before.READ MORE: Strong Winds Cause Scaffolding Collapse In Roxbury
The non-profit feared it would face a potential $60 million deficit because people had less disposable income and there were fewer red kettles out at stores.READ MORE: Thousands Lose Power As Strong Winds Spread Damage Across Several Towns
The Salvation Army said donors increased giving through online and mail-in contributions.
The money will help provide food, shelter, and social services to more than 30 million Americans this year.MORE NEWS: LOOK: Tufts Medical Center Receives Its First Shipment Of Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccines
If you’d like to donate, visit salvationarmyusa.org