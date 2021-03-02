CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Chase Winovich, New Hampshire News

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) – One thing has become clear since the New England Patriots drafted Chase Winovich. The linebacker is a big fan of the Granite State.

Winovich has said multiple times in recent months just how much he enjoys spending time in New Hampshire. The most recent example came Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Dolphins Releasing Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

“Ok this is real talk… New Hampshire has everything,” Winovich tweeted. “One moment you’re on a mountain, 30 minutes later you can be surfing, and in the same day you can be walking on the beach with someone else’s pet goats. God Tier State!!!”

Winovich’s obsession with New Hampshire appeared to have started during a recent trip to Portsmouth.

READ MORE: Report: NFL GMs Consider A Stephon Gilmore Trade To Be A 'Foregone Conclusion'

MORE NEWS: Tom Brady Began Thinking About Next Year's Super Bowl The Morning After Winning His Seventh

Winovich was selected by the Patriots 77th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has 11 sacks and 74 tackles in two years with New England.

CBSBoston.com Staff