PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) – One thing has become clear since the New England Patriots drafted Chase Winovich. The linebacker is a big fan of the Granite State.

Winovich has said multiple times in recent months just how much he enjoys spending time in New Hampshire. The most recent example came Tuesday morning.

Ok this is real talk… New Hampshire has everything. One moment you’re on a mountain, 30 minutes later you can be surfing, and in the same day you can be walking on the beach with someone else’s pet goats. God Tier State!!! — Chase Winovich (@Wino) March 2, 2021

“Ok this is real talk… New Hampshire has everything,” Winovich tweeted. “One moment you’re on a mountain, 30 minutes later you can be surfing, and in the same day you can be walking on the beach with someone else’s pet goats. God Tier State!!!”

Winovich’s obsession with New Hampshire appeared to have started during a recent trip to Portsmouth.

Portsmouth is randomly the coolest city in the world — Chase Winovich (@Wino) January 13, 2021

I love New Hampshire — Chase Winovich (@Wino) January 14, 2021

I’m moving my off-season operations to Portsmouth it’s so sick here — Chase Winovich (@Wino) January 14, 2021

I changed my Twitter bio’s location to Portsmouth. I will find a place to rent. Speak it into existence 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻 — Chase Winovich (@Wino) February 16, 2021

Winovich was selected by the Patriots 77th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has 11 sacks and 74 tackles in two years with New England.