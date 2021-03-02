Hurley: Patriots' Quarterback Situation Is Entering Unacceptable TerritoryIt's March 2021. Brady's been gone for a full year. And the Patriots remain as mystified as ever regarding their plans at the most important position in professional sports.

Bruins Sign Curtis Hall To Entry-Level DealThe Bruins signed former Yale forward Curtis Hall to a two-year entry-level contract on Monday.

Jayson Tatum In Category By Himself With Clutch Shots This SeasonThe go-ahead basket with 4.7 seconds left in the eventual 111-110 victory for Boston was Tatum's third go-ahead basket in the final five seconds of a game this season. That puts him into a category all by himself.

J.D. Martinez Explains Why He Wore The Tom Brady T-Shirt:The 33-year-old designated hitter saw Brady's celebration, then saw the T-shirt, and then decided it was a must-have item.

Patriots Likely To Host Cowboys In 2021 As 17th GameWith the NFL moving full speed ahead toward a 17-game regular season, there's now some clarity on what that schedule will look like for NFL teams.