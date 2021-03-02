BOSTON (CBS) — A year ago, after completing his fourth season in New England, linebacker Kyle Van Noy was set to cash in with a long-term, big-money contract. And he did.

A year later, though, he is back on the open market.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garofalo, the Dolphins are planning to release Van Noy.

The #Dolphins have informed LB Kyle Van Noy he will be released, source says. @CameronWolfe indicated this might be coming. It's confirmed. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 2, 2021

“I am surprised and disappointed in their decision,” Van Noy told Garafolo. “As a captain, I gave my all to the team. I fought through a painful hip injury during the season, including spending a night in the hospital after a game. I was brought there to be a leader and I know my teammates looked up to and respected me. I am looking forward to making an impact on my next team, on and off the field.”

The 29-year-old Van Noy signed a four-year, $51 million contract with Miami last season, reuniting with Brian Flores, who was the defensive coordinator during Van Noy’s time in New England. Only $15 million of that contract was guaranteed (per Over The Cap). The Dolphins will carry dead money hits for the next three seasons, the largest of which ($4.125 million) will come this season.

Van Noy played in 14 games for Miami in 2020, starting 13 of them. He recorded 69 tackles with six sacks, two forced fumbles, six passes defenses, and two fumble recoveries.

He threw a barb toward his former team after the Dolphins beat the Patriots in Week 15 to avenge a Week 1 loss, recalling how the Patriots might have celebrated a little too hard after that season-opening victory.

“I’m going to keep it real. They thought everything was good … if that makes sense. They were all laughing and joking. We remembered that. We’re in a different situation than they were. They were basically already eliminated. We just needed to basically finish it, and we did that today,” Van Noy said. “I think the honeymoon’s over. We got the job done.”

That win improved the Dolphins to 9-5 on the season, and they won the following week in Las Vegas. But they lost to Buffalo — by a 56-26 score –in Week 17, missing the playoffs with their 10-6 record.

Upon seeing the news, Patriots captain Devin McCourty seemed to indicate he wouldn’t mind a reunion with Van Noy:

NESN’s Doug Kyed reported that a source said “Everything is on the table” when asked if a Van Noy return is possible in New England.