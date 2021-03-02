BOSTON (CBS) — Four Massachusetts police officers are among the 439 officers nationwide who have died in the line of duty due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the National Fraternal Order of Police announced.

“While COVID-19 is without a doubt a public health crisis, it is also a public safety crisis,” said the FOP. “As we had feared, the virus has claimed the lives of many, and now includes a growing number of law enforcement officers.”

Boston Police Officer Jose Fontanez died on April 14, 2020. Fontanez was 53 years old and had been with the Boston Police Department for 29 years.

“We honor him and remember him as a hero because as a police officer he served our community and he stood in harm’s way for us, he made the ultimate sacrifice,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said.

Rutland Police Detective John Songy lost his battle with coronavirus on May 29, 2020. Songy was an eight-year veteran of the department. He was 48 years old.

“He fought a lot longer and harder than I think anybody ever expected,” said Rutland Police Chief Nicholas Monaco. “He is a great man and a great police officer, completely beloved by this community.”

Taunton Police Officer John Borges passed away on December 24, 2020. He was 48-years-old.

“Nobody loved the job more than John. He never took credit for it he was the behind-the-scenes guy. He was the guy that at two in the morning brought the homeless guy a meal. But never told anyone because he didn’t want the credit, that’s the way he was,” Lt. Eric Nichols said.

Norton Police Detective Sergeant Stephen Desfosses died on January 13, 2021, after nearly a month in the hospital. Desfosses served the community for over 30 years.

He leaves behind a wife and two daughters, ages eight and 11.

Jessica Desfosses spoke with WBZ-TV last week. She asked people not to let down their guard with COVID.

“If one person will think of our story and think twice, if we could prevent one other family from being in our position, then I’m glad to have shared my story,” Defosses said.