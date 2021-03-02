Red Sox Use New Mercy Rule To Save Garrett Richards In First Inning Of Spring TrainingGarrett Richards had gotten only one out during his first spring training start, loading the bases and walking in one run against the Atlanta Braves before the Red Sox stopped the inning after 23 pitches.

Report: NFL GMs Consider A Stephon Gilmore Trade To Be A 'Foregone Conclusion'Jason La Canfora expects Gilmore to be one part of a very busy offseason for activity.

Tom Brady Began Thinking About Next Year's Super Bowl The Morning After Winning His SeventhThe world is not enough for Thomas Brady.

Hurley: Patriots' Quarterback Situation Is Entering Unacceptable TerritoryIt's March 2021. Brady's been gone for a full year. And the Patriots remain as mystified as ever regarding their plans at the most important position in professional sports.

Bruins Sign Curtis Hall To Entry-Level DealThe Bruins signed former Yale forward Curtis Hall to a two-year entry-level contract on Monday.