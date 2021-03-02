BOSTON (CBS) – CareWell Urgent Care says patients will now be able to get their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The center told thousands of people who received the first dose, that it did not have enough vaccine to provide the second.
The CEO of CareWell now expects 3,000 doses to arrive on Monday March 8. The center will resume vaccinations for patients receiving their second dose the following day.
“We are now actively working to reschedule appointments for those patients who missed appointments and will adjust our staffing to accomplish this in a fair and timely manner,” said Shaun Ginter, CEO of CareWell Urgent Care. “We want to reassure patients that this short delay in receiving a second vaccination will not adversely impact the efficacy of the vaccine.”
CareWell has administered a total of 7,200 first doses. Massachusetts has committed to getting CareWell all of the second doses needed over the next three weeks.