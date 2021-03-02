ANDOVER (CBS) — Brides Across America is known for providing free wedding gowns to military members and first responders. Now the national nonprofit is thanking local health care workers.
The organization is extending donations to frontline health care workers. Brides Across America will hold a “gown giveaway” Friday at its salon in Andover. They say it’s a way to say thank you to health care heroes amid the pandemic.READ MORE: Thousands Lose Power As Strong Winds Spread Damage Across Several Towns
“Building on our mission which supports our military and first responders, we are sharing the love to include frontline healthcare workers of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Brides Across America said.READ MORE: LOOK: Tufts Medical Center Receives Its First Shipment Of Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccines
Click here for more information on qualifying for the event and to register.MORE NEWS: 'Looking To Set Records': NH Motor Speedway Mass Vaccination Site Aims To Fast-Track Appointments