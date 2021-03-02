BOSTON (CBS) — While plans are in place to hold an in-person Boston Marathon this fall, organizers announced Tuesday they will also once again be offering a virtual race to let as many people participate in the marathon experience as possible.

The in-person marathon along the 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton to Boston is set for Oct. 11, if road races are allowed in Massachusetts then. The virtual marathon date is not yet finalized, but the plan is for it to be held between Oct. 8 and Oct. 10.

“We anticipate having a reduced field size for the in-person road race on Monday, October 11 but want to celebrate and honor the 125th running of the Boston Marathon through this virtual race,” said Tom Grilk, President and C.E.O. of the B.A.A. “For the first time in our history, most everyone will have the opportunity to earn a Unicorn finisher’s medal for every B.A.A. race in 2021—no matter whether they choose to walk or run.”

The virtual race will be open to the first 70,000 people who register. Anyone 18 years and older is eligible to participate, with no qualifying time required.

Virtual participants must complete the 26.2 miles “in one, continuous attempt” to get their medal, but there won’t be any time restriction. A virtual toolkit for registered participants will include an official bib number, champion’s breaktape, as well as a start and finish line.

The 2020 virtual race featured more than 16,000 runners from nearly 90 countries and all 50 states.

For more information on the 2021 Boston Marathon, visit the B.A.A. website.