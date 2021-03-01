WEATHER ALERT:Subzero Wind Chills Tuesday Morning
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – A fast moving fire ripped through a three-story apartment building on Edgewood Street in Roxbury late Monday afternoon. Wind fueled the flames and firefighters worked to keep the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

“Heavy wind up on the top floor, with the heavy fire it just whips up the fire and makes it a blast furnace,” Boston Fire Commissioner John Dempsey said. “We couldn’t get enough water on it quick enough.”

Firefighters were removed from the building when the roof began to collapse. One firefighter was injured by falling bricks.

Firefighters at massive fire on Edgewood Street in Roxbury (WBZ-TV)

Six adults and four children were able to evacuate the six-family apartment building safely. One woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The fire has been contained but the building is a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

