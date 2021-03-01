Patriots Likely To Host Cowboys In 2021 As 17th GameWith the NFL moving full speed ahead toward a 17-game regular season, there's now some clarity on what that schedule will look like for NFL teams.

Report: Bill Belichick Can't Stop Raving About Cam Newton, A 'Significant Possibility' To Return At QB For PatriotsBelichick apparently loved working with Newton, so much so that there's a "significant possibility" that the Patriots give the veteran QB another year in New England.

Tatum, Celtics Rally Past Wizards 111-110Jayson Tatum made two twisting, driving baskets in the final 15 seconds and finished with 31 points Sunday night.

Bruins Bounce Back With 4-1 Win Over RangersCharlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist, leading the Boston Bruins to a 4-1 win against the New York Rangers on Sunday.

8 Patriots Who Opted Out Last Season Reportedly Plan To ReturnAll eight New England Patriots players who opted out of last season due to COVID concerns are planning to return this season.