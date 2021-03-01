MILFORD (CBS) – Milford Police are looking for three people wanted for an armed robbery at a smoke shop that was recorded on video.
Two masked men, each armed with a handgun, went into the store on Medway Road just after 8 p.m. Sunday and threatened the two employees while a third person waited outside in a getaway car.
Police said the men took a "large amount of cash" before taking off.
Moments later, their car ran a red light at an intersection and collided with another vehicle. The suspects ran away. The driver of the other car was taken to Milford Hospital with injuries.
Police later posted video of the robbery on their Facebook page hoping to generate leads.
Anyone with information is asked to call Milford Police at 508-473-1113.