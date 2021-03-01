BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices continue to go up in Massachusetts and around the country. AAA said Monday that the average gas price for the state is up eight cents from last week, climbing to $2.64 per gallon.
The current price is a quarter higher than one month ago. It is eight cents below the national average.
According to AAA, the increase is a “direct result of February’s winter storm that took 26 U.S. refineries offline.”
Drivers shouldn't expect immediate relief. The national average could rise over $2.80 in March.
“Barring hurricane season, March may bring the most expensive pump prices of 2021,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Government Affairs, said in a statement. “While the month is roaring in like a lion, by the end of it we could see some relief at the pump as refineries resume normal operations, especially if crude oil prices show signs of stability.”
In Massachusetts, current gas prices are 18 cents higher than they were one year ago, according to AAA.