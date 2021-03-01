BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update after touring a vaccination site at Morning Star Baptist Church in Mattapan Monday morning.
You can watch it live at 10 a.m. on CBSN Boston in the video above.
Baker will be joined on the tour by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Sec. of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Bishop John M. Borders III and Boston Medical Center President and CEO Kate Walsh.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.