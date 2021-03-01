WEBSTER (CBS) — A Connecticut man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to kidnapping and assaulting a 12-year-old girl from Massachusetts. Thirty-seven-year-old Joshua Besaw stood before a judge in Hartford on Monday.
Prosecutors said in May 2019, Besaw kidnapped a 12-year-old girl from a Webster park, drove her over the state line to a wooded area in Thompson, Connecticut. After he sexually assaulted her, he dropped her off in Dudley, where she borrowed a stranger’s cellphone to call her parents.
DNA evidence led investigators to Besaw two months later.
Once Besaw serves his prison time, he will go through another 20 years of supervised release.