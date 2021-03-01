BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum’s drive and finish to give the Celtics a lead in the waning seconds of Sunday night’s game vs. Washington was a big moment, no doubt. For Tatum, though, it’s becoming somewhat routine.
The go-ahead basket with 4.7 seconds left in the eventual 111-110 victory for Boston was Tatum's third go-ahead basket in the final five seconds of a game this season. That puts him into a category all by himself.
BIG SHOT TATUM. pic.twitter.com/NCbeza8SWg
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 1, 2021
As ESPN Stats & Info noted, only one other NBA player had two such baskets this season.
Including his game-winner with 4.7 seconds left, Jayson Tatum has made 3 go-ahead FG in the final 5 seconds this season.
Malcolm Brogdon (2) is the only other player with multiple such FG entering today. pic.twitter.com/HpHaRen7bN
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 1, 2021
Tatum scored 31 points for Boston in the sorely needed win, hitting the shot prior to the game-winner to cut Washington's lead to one point before helping to force a turnover off the ensuing inbound pass.
“I thought the other night, Kemba [Walker] really willed us. I thought tonight that Jayson’s will shone through,” head coach Brad Stevens said. “I thought we had a lot of good play by a lot of guys, but it’s been a tough stretch for Jayson. But this matters to him, and he wants to win, and he made big plays.”