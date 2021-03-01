WEATHER ALERT:Subzero Wind Chills Tuesday Morning
BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum’s drive and finish to give the Celtics a lead in the waning seconds of Sunday night’s game vs. Washington was a big moment, no doubt. For Tatum, though, it’s becoming somewhat routine.

The go-ahead basket with 4.7 seconds left in the eventual 111-110 victory for Boston was Tatum’s third go-ahead basket in the final five seconds of a game this season. That puts him into a category all by himself.

As ESPN Stats & Info noted, only one other NBA player had two such baskets this season.

Tatum scored 31 points for Boston in the sorely needed win, hitting the shot prior to the game-winner to cut Washington’s lead to one point before helping to force a turnover off the ensuing inbound pass.

“I thought the other night, Kemba [Walker] really willed us. I thought tonight that Jayson’s will shone through,” head coach Brad Stevens said. “I thought we had a lot of good play by a lot of guys, but it’s been a tough stretch for Jayson. But this matters to him, and he wants to win, and he made big plays.”