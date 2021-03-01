Jayson Tatum In Category By Himself With Clutch Shots This SeasonThe go-ahead basket with 4.7 seconds left in the eventual 111-110 victory for Boston was Tatum's third go-ahead basket in the final five seconds of a game this season. That puts him into a category all by himself.

J.D. Martinez Explains Why He Wore The Tom Brady T-Shirt:The 33-year-old designated hitter saw Brady's celebration, then saw the T-shirt, and then decided it was a must-have item.

Hurley: Patriots' Quarterback Situation Is Entering Unacceptable TerritoryIt's March 2021. Brady's been gone for a full year. And the Patriots remain as mystified as ever regarding their plans at the most important position in professional sports.

Patriots Likely To Host Cowboys In 2021 As 17th GameWith the NFL moving full speed ahead toward a 17-game regular season, there's now some clarity on what that schedule will look like for NFL teams.

Report: Bill Belichick Can't Stop Raving About Cam Newton, A 'Significant Possibility' To Return At QB For PatriotsBelichick apparently loved working with Newton, so much so that there's a "significant possibility" that the Patriots give the veteran QB another year in New England.