BOSTON (CBS) – A 19-year-old from Newburyport is under orders to stay away from Fenway Park after police said he tried to break into the historic stadium.
Seamus Webster appeared in court Monday on a charge of breaking and entering. Police arrested him over the weekend.
Webster is a Boston University student, but his lawyer told the court he can still attend BU and keep his distance from Fenway.
This arrest is not linked to last month’s trespassing incident where two young men recorded themselves running onto the field at Fenway. They have not been identified yet.