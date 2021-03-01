BOSTON (CBS) – Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

“I just heard a woman died from two blood clots after getting the vaccine. I am reconsidering getting the vaccine.” – Robin

Just because someone dies after getting a vaccine doesn’t mean that the vaccine caused the death. There is no evidence that the COVID vaccines cause blood clots. This person likely would have developed blood clots whether she had gotten vaccinated or not. I’m saddened by the amount of misinformation there is out there about the COVID vaccines. The CDC recently reinforced the safety of the vaccines. For more information visit their website.

“Is it advisable to postpone the COVID-19 vaccine when taking an antibiotic?” – Leslee

As long as you don’t have a fever and are feeling well, you don’t need to postpone your vaccination. Taking an antibiotic should not interfere with the effectiveness of the vaccine.

“Will the vaccine help people that are suffering from side effects months after having the virus?” – Jay from Brewster

Scientists aren’t sure. There are anecdotal cases of people’s long-term COVID symptoms improving after they get vaccinated. One possibility is that people with lingering symptoms haven’t completely cleared the virus from their system and that the vaccine helps boost the immune system to get rid of it. But this is being studied further.

Judy is worried about nausea. She asks, “Is it okay to take something like Pepto Bismol if the 2nd Moderna shot makes you nauseous?”

The best thing to do if you develop nausea after receiving one of the vaccines is to stick with bland foods, avoid caffeine, and stay hydrated with clear liquids like ginger ale, clear broth, or sports drinks. But it’s also fine to take over-the-counter medications to settle your stomach if you find that helpful.