BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,248 new confirmed COVID cases and 26 additional deaths in the state on Monday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 551,550 while the total number of deaths is 15,822.
There were 53,839 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.77%.
There are 788 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday, which is an increase of 28 since Sunday. There are 184 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 30,486 active cases in Massachusetts.