Bruins Sign Curtis Hall To Entry-Level DealThe Bruins signed former Yale forward Curtis Hall to a two-year entry-level contract on Monday.

Boston University Student Charged With Fenway Park Break-InA 19-year-old from Newburyport is under orders to stay away from Fenway Park after police said he tried to break into the historic stadium.

Jayson Tatum In Category By Himself With Clutch Shots This SeasonThe go-ahead basket with 4.7 seconds left in the eventual 111-110 victory for Boston was Tatum's third go-ahead basket in the final five seconds of a game this season. That puts him into a category all by himself.

J.D. Martinez Explains Why He Wore The Tom Brady T-Shirt:The 33-year-old designated hitter saw Brady's celebration, then saw the T-shirt, and then decided it was a must-have item.

Hurley: Patriots' Quarterback Situation Is Entering Unacceptable TerritoryIt's March 2021. Brady's been gone for a full year. And the Patriots remain as mystified as ever regarding their plans at the most important position in professional sports.