BOSTON (CBS) – Dozens of cats and dogs rescued from Texas are about to go up for adoption in Massachusetts. Since they arrived last week, the animals have been undergoing exams and getting medical care at the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem.
Eight staff members from the MSCPA and Northeast Animal Shelter drove to Austin to help rescue more than 100 animals from the shelters damaged or overwhelmed after the winter storm.READ MORE: Thieves Target Toyota Prius Catalytic Converters In Cambridge
“Whenever there is a disaster, no matter how far away it is, animal welfare always wants to rally together to help each other out,” said Michael Keiley, executive director of the Northeast Animal Shelter.READ MORE: Mitt Romney Taken To Hospital For 'A Lot Of Stitches' After Fall In Boston
“We certainly have experienced it here at different times like the Lawrence gas fires a few years ago,” Keiley said. “It’s important that we have our shelter teams ready to help animals. We know that animals are an important part of evacuation and for disaster relief because people do not want to leave without their animals and we need to make sure they are cared for just as much as people.”
All of the animals will be spayed or neutered. Many will be up for adoption as early as Tuesday.MORE NEWS: Massachusetts Man ID'd As Victim In One-Punch Vegas Slaying
For updates or to donate, visit www.mspca.org or www.northeastanimalshelter.org.