WEATHER ALERT:Subzero Wind Chills Tuesday Morning
CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston Bruins, Curtis Hall, NHL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins signed former Yale forward Curtis Hall to a two-year entry-level contract on Monday.

The deal will pay Hall an average of $925,000 per season.

READ MORE: Somerville Mayor Curtatone Says He Will Not Seek Reelection

The 20-year-old played two seasons for Yale, tallying 22 goals and 16 assists in 52 games. He’s appeared in one game for the AHL Providence Bruins this season.

MORE NEWS: Connecticut Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Webster Kidnapping, Sexual Assault

The 6-foot-4, 212-pound Hall was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Bruins.