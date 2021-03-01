BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins signed former Yale forward Curtis Hall to a two-year entry-level contract on Monday.
The deal will pay Hall an average of $925,000 per season.
The 20-year-old played two seasons for Yale, tallying 22 goals and 16 assists in 52 games. He’s appeared in one game for the AHL Providence Bruins this season.

#NHLBruins sign @Hallsy20 to entry level contract.
📝Read More: https://t.co/VZKwbQWHfh pic.twitter.com/7XUDiJccE5
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 1, 2021
The 6-foot-4, 212-pound Hall was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Bruins.