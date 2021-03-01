BOSTON (CBS) – Thousands of students in Boston will head back to school Monday for the first time in nearly a year. Hybrid learning begins for students in Pre-K through third grade.
In two weeks, grades 4 through 8 will be welcomed back, followed by high school students on March 29th.
High needs students have been in class since February 1.
The district said extra safety precautions are in place including air purifiers, high-quality HVAC filters and medical grade PPE for staff.
Families can choose to stay with full remote learning if they want.