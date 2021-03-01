BOSTON (CBS) — Thousands of Boston elementary school students returned to the classroom on Monday for the first time in months. There were many happy students at the Martin Luther King Jr. K-8 School In Dorchester as about 150 kids finally got to see their teachers and fellow students in person.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was also there to welcome students back.

“It was actually so exciting to see the kids jump off the bus and run up. We have not seen a lot in a year,” said Principal Grace Coleman-Burns.

This morning we’re welcoming students in grades K0-3 back to @BostonSchools buildings. Mayor @marty_walsh, Superintendent @BCassellius & City Council President @Kim_Janey are meeting with @MLKK8School staff and students who are so excited to be back at school! 📚 #BPSReopening pic.twitter.com/nqneAVqG3a — BostonPublicSchools (@BostonSchools) March 1, 2021

While schools across the state are preparing to bring kids back in person fully by April 1, Boston Public Schools are marching ahead with a hybrid model for kindergarten through third grade. On March 15, they will welcome back kids from fourth – eighth grade.

Still, many families are choosing to stay fully remote for now.

“Teachers are pushing through the fact that they have kids on a screen and they have kids in front of them and how do you connect the two communities,” said Coleman-Burns.

While plans to bring kids back to school in Boston have been in place since September, other school districts are still trying to figure it out — to the frustration of many parents.

In Watertown, the Airasian family is deeply concerned.

“The biggest frustration so far is not knowing where we are going. I have not seen any plan to move forward,” said mom Jackie Airasian.

Her three kids are still remote and only report to school two times a week for half the day.

Some Watertown parents have gone so far as to form a group called Parents For Moving Schools Forward. They want to see an action plan put in place and they plan to voice their concerns at a school committee meeting on Monday night.

“This in an important meeting and we’re hopeful that the Superintendent and school committee in Watertown steps up and does what we think is in the best interest of our students and send them to school,” said John Airasian.

“It’s time to get our kids in. Their mental health is on the line as well. These kids need to be in school. We want them to hear us,” said Watertown parent Lee Haley.